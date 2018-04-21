Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens charged with felony over charity donor list

Hawley's office has said that its investigation into the Mission Continues began after the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported in February that it had it had obtained a copy of an email indicating that Taylor had shared the charity donor list in January 2015 with Michael Hafner, who had been working for Greitens' gubernatorial exploratory committee, and with Danny Laub, Greitens' first campaign manager. But that incident wasn't cited in the criminal charge because it was past the three-year statute of limitations.