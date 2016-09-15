Man who used meat cleaver to attack officer is shot, New York police say

Police say a man with a meat cleaver attacked an officer in New York City and was shot at least twice during a struggle with officers trying to subdue him.

The gunshots rang out about a block from Macy's midtown Manhattan flagship department store just as rush hour was getting underway Thursday evening.

Police say the wounded man was hospitalized in critical condition. An off-duty detective was has hospitalized for a slash wound to the face.

A law enforcement official told the Associated Press that the officers had chased the man with the cleaver and had unsuccessfully tried to subdue him with a Taser before the struggle that led to the shooting. The official wasn't authorized to release the information and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

