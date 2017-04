Oklahoma City pauses to mark 22nd anniversary of bombing on federal building that claimed 168 lives

Family and friends of those killed in the Oklahoma City bombing placed wreaths, photos and balloons on the metal chairs that memorialize the 168 people who died in the 1995 attack.

Hundreds gathered on Wednesday at the memorial and museum built at the former site of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building for the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in the country.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson spoke during a remembrance ceremony. His remarks included the importance of teaching unity to American children.

The Murrah building housed HUD offices as well as employees from other federal agencies. HUD lost 35 employees in the attack.

Timothy McVeigh was convicted of the 1995 bombing and was later executed.

Brian Martinez, 31, attaches a wreath made of family photos to the chair erected to honor his father Sue Ogrocki / AP Brian Martinez, 31, attaches a wreath made of family photos to the chair erected to honor his father, the Rev. Gilbert X. Martinez. in the Field of Chairs at the Oklahoma City Memorial on Wednesday. Brian Martinez, 31, attaches a wreath made of family photos to the chair erected to honor his father, the Rev. Gilbert X. Martinez. in the Field of Chairs at the Oklahoma City Memorial on Wednesday. (Sue Ogrocki / AP)

ALSO

Neo-Nazi website unleashed Internet trolls against a Jewish woman, lawsuit says

The Cleveland killer wasn't the first to post a gruesome crime. Welcome to the dark side of sharing

An Idaho sheriff's daunting battle to investigate when children of a faith-healing sect die