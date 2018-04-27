GOP Rep. Patrick Meehan resigns from Congress amid ethics investigation

"I have decided that stepping down now is in the interest of the constituents I have been honored to serve," Meehan said in a statement. "While I do believe I would be exonerated of any wrongdoing, I also did not want to put my staff through the rigors of an Ethics Committee investigation and believed it was best for them to have a head start on new employment rather than being caught up in an inquiry. And since I have chosen to resign, the inquiry will not become a burden to taxpayers and committee staff."