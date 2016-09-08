1 student dead, 1 injured in Texas high school shooting

A 14-year-old female student died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday after shooting and injuring another student inside a high school in West Texas, according to the local sheriff.

"The shooter appears to have shot herself," Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson told radio station KVLF. A gun was found near the suspected shooter, he said.

The incident began shortly before 9 a.m. at Alpine High School in this town of 5,900 in Texas' Big Bend region. Authorities did not immediately release a possible motive for the gunfire. The sheriff said the family of the girl who died had moved to the Alpine area about six months ago.

Dodson said the injured student ran outside seeking help. She was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, he said.

He said a federal law enforcement officer responding to the incident was shot in the leg when another officer's gun accidentally discharged.

The shooting prompted a lockdown at Alpine's three public schools.

Dodson said the shooting at the high school was part of a chaotic series of events that included a bomb threat called in at nearby Sul Ross State University, which required law enforcement personnel to rush there from the high school.

"That's ridiculous for someone to call in something like this when we've got this situation going on," Dodson said. "This community does not expect this, we don't want this, and we can't explain it yet."

Alpine is 220 miles southeast of El Paso and 110 miles north of Big Bend National Park.

ALSO

Ferguson protester Darren Seals found shot dead in burning vehicle

Judge orders partial halt to North Dakota pipeline construction; protest rolls on

After months behind bars, the face of the armed Oregon occupation goes on trial

UPDATES:

12:45 p.m.: This article has been updated with the age of the student who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

10:30 a.m.: This article has been updated throughout with additional details.

10 a.m.: This article was updated with additional information about the shooter’s death.

This article was originally published at 9 a.m.