Trump’s lawyers looking for conflicts of interest among Mueller’s investigators

President Trump’s legal team is evaluating potential conflicts of interest among members of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's investigative team.

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow told the Associated Press that the president's lawyers "will consistently evaluate the issue of conflicts and raise them in the appropriate venue."

A person with knowledge of the process says those efforts include the political affiliations of Mueller's investigators and their past work history.

The revelations come amid change in the president's legal team. Spokesman Mark Corallo is no longer working with the team and New York-based attorney Marc Kasowitz is seen as a diminishing presence in the operation, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

Those people insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

