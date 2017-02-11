Dramatic video shows big rig toppled by high winds crushing cop car on Wyoming highway

Dramatic video of a tractor-trailer toppling onto a Wyoming Highway Patrol car shows just how windy it can get on the high plains.

The truck was driving on Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming on Tuesday when it blew over onto the parked patrol car. No one was inside the patrol car, and Patrol Lt. David Wagener says the truck's driver and a passenger were not hurt.

Gusts up to 90 mph were recorded around the time of the crash.

A camera in another patrol car caught the wreck. First the wind tips the trailer, which then pulls over the entire rig, essentially swallowing the patrol car. The skidding truck barely misses the car recording the bizarre incident.

Wagener says the troopers at the scene had walked away from their cars at the time to help other motorists.

He says the highway was closed to lightweight, high-profile vehicles because of the wind, and the driver was cited.

