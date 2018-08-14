A felon, a drunk driver and an alleged #MeToo perpetrator are on the ballot today

In the Democratic primary for that state's open governor's race, businessman Ned Lamont is facing Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim. Ganim served seven years in jail on corruption charges stemming from the last time he was mayor of Bridgeport and how he ran the city. (He got out of jail in 2010 and won his old job back in 2015 under the campaign slogan "I'm truly sorry.") The primary between the two is competitive.