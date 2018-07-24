Paul Ryan says Trump was just 'trolling' on threat to pull clearances

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that the president was "exploring the mechanisms" to strip clearance from former CIA Director John Brennan as well as five other former officials who have held some of the most sensitive positions in government: former FBI Director James B. Comey; former director of national intelligence James Clapper; former CIA Director Michael Hayden; former national security advisor Susan Rice; and Andrew McCabe, who served as Trump's deputy FBI director until he was fired in March.