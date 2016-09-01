TRAIL GUIDE
Donald Trump heads to Wilmington, Ohio, on Thursday, a day after his whirlwind trip to Mexico and immigration speech reaffirming his promise to build a border wall.

Sept. 1, 2016
Sept. 1, 2016

Tim Kaine calls Trump's visit to Mexico 'diplomatic amateur hour,' warns of making U.S. 'deportation nation'

Lisa Mascaro

Tim Kaine calls Trump's visit to Mexico 'diplomatic amateur hour,' warns of making U.S. 'deportation nation'

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine dismissed Donald Trump's foray to Mexico as a bumbling "choke," and warned that the Republican's immigration plan would turn the U.S. into "deportation nation."

"This is kind of a diplomatic amateur hour by Donald Trump," Kaine said on the "Today" show.

Trump's wild Wednesday was a landmark moment in the presidential campaign -- he made a hastily-arranged visit to see Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and then delivered a fiery immigration speech in Phoenix.

Trump initially won praise after his trip to Mexico City showed him in a more presidential manner speaking alongside Mexico's president about building a cooperative relationship. 

But the conflicting accounts afterward of what was said about his signature issue -- having Mexico pay for Trump's new border wall -- handed Democrats an opening to attack Trump's self-touted negotiating skill as a weakness.

Rival Hillary Clinton's team seized on the issue after Trump said money for the wall didn't come up, but the Mexican president said he made it clear Mexico is not paying for it.

"That did not come up in a meeting?" Kaine asked. "He suddenly just choked and forgot to say that?"

If true, Kaine said, Trump "sort of folded under pressure."

Trump's speech later in Phoenix doubled down on his hard-line immigration plans in a fiery address more reminiscent of his crowd-pleasing rallies during primary season than a more measured general election appeal to swing voters.

Trump reiterated that Mexico would pay for the wall. "100%," he said.

Kaine called out Trump's two approaches, saying that Trump's proposal would essentially turn America into a "deportation nation."

"Leadership is you got to be  consistent - you can't say different things to different audiences," Kaine said.

"When he's looking the leader of Mexico in the eye he can't bring himself to say it. That tells me something about his backbone and his resolve."

Sept. 1, 2016
Sept. 1, 2016

Trump backs away from mass deportation, but his immigration speech packs a slew of hard-line proposals

Noah Bierman and
Seema Mehta

Trump backs away from mass deportation, but his immigration speech packs a slew of hard-line proposals

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, left, and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shake hands after a joint statement in Mexico City on Aug. 31. (Dario Lopez-Mills / Associated Pres)
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, left, and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shake hands after a joint statement in Mexico City on Aug. 31. (Dario Lopez-Mills / Associated Pres)

Donald Trump on Wednesday backed off his plan to forcibly deport the estimated 11 million people in the U.S. illegally, but the Republican presidential candidate's speech outlining his immigration policy was hardly the “softening” he had previously floated.

In a much-anticipated address, Trump delivered a raft of hard-line proposals, including new limits and entry criteria for legal immigrants, promises to crack down on welfare abusers, proposals to end the automatic renewal of visa programs and a pledge to deny legal status to anyone who remains in the country illegally.

“Our message to the world will be this: You cannot obtain legal status or obtain citizenship in the United States by illegally entering our country,” Trump said to cheers from thousands of supporters here. “People will know that you can’t just smuggle in, hunker down and wait to be legalized. ... Those days are over.”

By cutting off any chance of legal status for those here illegally, Trump would force those not deported under his plan to return home on their own before applying for entry.

Read more

Sept. 1, 2016
Sept. 1, 2016

Transcript: Donald Trump's full immigration speech, annotated

Los Angeles Times

Transcript: Donald Trump's full immigration speech, annotated

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Times journalists are annotating this speech. If you see a passage highlighted in yellow, you can click on it to see what we have to say about it. You can also highlight passages and leave your own comments.

Speech as delivered.

Wow. Thank you. That's a lot of people, Phoenix, that's a lot of people.

Thank you very much.

Thank you, Phoenix. I am so glad to be back in Arizona.

The state that has a very, very special place in my heart. I love people of Arizona and together we are going to win the White House in November.

Now, you know this is where it all began for me. Remember that massive crowd also. So, I said let's go and have some fun tonight. We're going to Arizona, OK?

Read more

