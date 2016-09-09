One of the more potent attacks Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign uses against GOP rival Donald Trump involves the “birther” movement. Trump was long one of the most outspoken figures alleging that President Obama was not born in the United States.

Clinton brought it up again Thursday night at the National Baptist Convention in Kansas City, Mo., where she warned that Trump “traffics in toxic conspiracy theories like the lie that President Obama is not a true American.”

The movement fizzled when Obama’s birth certificate emerged and it showed that he was very much an American citizen. But Trump never disavowed birtherism, and his questioning the legitimacy of the first black president has been a source of deep resentment with many African American voters.

Now, several of Trump’s surrogates say Trump has accepted that Obama was born in the United States. Among them is Rudolph Giuliani, who bristled at the question on MSNBC, suggesting it was old news. But the Trump allies are getting pushback from the media, as Trump himself, who is famously averse to apologies, stays silent on his failed crusade to prove Obama was not a citizen.