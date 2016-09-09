TRAIL GUIDE
After his stop in Washington, D.C., Donald Trump heads to Florida on Friday.

Sept. 9, 2016
Gary just didn't realize the context was Syria or geography.

Libertarian vice presidential nominee William Weld on CNN, trying to explain running mate Gary Johnson's "What is Aleppo?" comment that was widely mocked.
Sept. 9, 2016
Evan Halper

One of the more potent attacks Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign uses against GOP rival Donald Trump involves the “birther” movement. Trump was long one of the most outspoken figures alleging that President Obama was not born in the United States.

Clinton brought it up again Thursday night at the National Baptist Convention in Kansas City, Mo., where she warned that Trump “traffics in toxic conspiracy theories like the lie that President Obama is not a true American.”

The movement fizzled when Obama’s birth certificate emerged and it showed that he was very much an American citizen. But Trump never disavowed birtherism, and his questioning the legitimacy of the first black president has been a source of deep resentment with many African American voters.

Now, several of Trump’s surrogates say Trump has accepted that Obama was born in the United States. Among them is Rudolph Giuliani, who bristled at the question on MSNBC, suggesting it was old news. But the Trump allies are getting pushback from the media, as Trump himself, who is famously averse to apologies, stays silent on his failed crusade to prove Obama was not a citizen.  

Sept. 9, 2016
Christine Rushton

A co-founder of Facebook endorsed Hillary Clinton late Thursday, and said he plans to donate $20 million to several Democratic-allied groups in an effort to help defeat Donald Trump this election cycle.

Dustin Moskovitz, who co-founded the social media site with Mark Zuckerberg and others in 2004, penned a Medium article with his wife, Cari Tuna, condemning Trump’s ideas as being driven by “fear” and “tribalism.”

“Will we focus on how to advantage those most similar to us while building barriers to separate us from the rest of the world?” Moskovitz wrote in “Compelled to Act: We’re committing $20 million to help Democrats in the 2016 election.” “Or, alternatively, will we continue in the direction of increased tolerance, diversity and interdependence in the name of mutual prosperity?”

Moskovitz said he and Tuna have not previously endorsed a candidate in an election and have voted Democratic in the past.

“We believe their [the Republican Party's and Donald Trump’s] positions, especially on immigration, which purport to improve the lives of Americans, would in practice hurt citizens and noncitizens alike,” Moskovitz wrote. “In contrast, the Democratic Party, and Hillary Clinton in particular, is running on a vision of optimism, pragmatism, inclusiveness and mutual benefit.”

The organizations set to receive the funds include: the Hillary Victory Fund, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the League of Conservation Voters Victory Fund (which will receive $5 million), For Our Future PAC (which will also receive $5 million), MoveOn.org Political Action, Color of Change PAC and other voter-registration groups.

Sept. 9, 2016
Evan Halper

It may not have been the choicest of venues for Donald Trump, as he disputes the charge that he is being played by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But there he was Thursday, being interviewed on Russia Today, the network funded by the Kremlin. Trump’s campaign said it was all a big mistake.

The interviewer was Larry King, whom Trump has known for years. Campaign officials said the candidate’s understanding was that the interview would be used only for King’s podcast.

Some were skeptical of that explanation.

Trump took the opportunity while being interviewed for Putin’s network to say he does not believe Putin is interfering in the American election.

“I think it's probably unlikely,” Trump said of findings by investigators that hackers working for Putin stole files from the servers of the Democratic National Committee and distributed them to Wikileaks.

Trump's defense of the Russian president that puts him at odds with other high-profile Republicans, as well as cybersecurity experts who have said the evidence overwhelmingly points to Russia being responsible for the hack.

“Maybe the Democrats are putting that out — who knows," Trump said in the interview with King. "If they are doing something, I hope that somebody's going to be able to find out so they can end it. Because that would not be appropriate at all."

Sept. 9, 2016
Evan Halper

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
As Donald Trump’s resilience defies his erratic style, thin policy plans and incendiary pronouncements, Hillary Clinton is confronting the reality that coasting to election day is no longer a viable strategy.

Clinton has abruptly switched gears in her effort to lure the vast numbers of suburban swing voters and moderate Republicans who are still undecided. The carefully scripted candidate cautiously grinding it out has given way to a more aggressive street fighter, one who is eager to force Republican voters to face their party’s uneasiness with its own nominee.

“What would Ronald Reagan say about a Republican nominee who attacks America's generals and praised Russia's president?” Clinton said Thursday morning, when she greeted reporters about to board her campaign plane with the type of impromptu news conference she had avoided all summer. It was her third in three days.

The new energy is being infused into Clinton’s campaign alongside an effort with the White House to exploit the uneasiness that swing voters have with Trump’s contradictions and shoot-from-the-hip approach. As the clock runs down, Democrats are working to sow enough doubt to overshadow the concerns many of those same voters have about Clinton’s trustworthiness and motivations.

Read more

