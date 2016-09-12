TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Hillary Clinton canceled her trip to California this week after a diagnosis of pneumonia. Donald Trump makes an appearance in Baltimore Monday before heading to North Carolina.

  • Donald Trump said on Fox Monday morning that he would release results from a recent physical
  • Hillary Clinton diagnosed with pneumonia, cancels California trip
  • Clinton felt unwell at a Sept. 11 service
  • In California, Clinton holds a wide lead
Sept. 12, 2016
5:30 a.m. Sept. 12, 2016, 5:30 a.m.

Fundraisers and a rare California campaign appearance come off Clinton's schedule

Chris Megerian

Fundraisers and a rare California campaign appearance come off Clinton's schedule

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton will be missing out on several fundraising stops and a rare California campaign event because of her illness. 

Clinton felt ill during a 9/11 commemoration Sunday in New York and had to leave early, and her doctor later said she was recovering from a bout of pneumonia that had been diagnosed on Friday. 

Clinton was scheduled to raise money in San Francisco on Monday and Los Angeles on Tuesday, including a big-ticket affair at the home of Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller.

She was also expected to make a rare public appearance in California -- a state so reliably Democratic that presidential nominees usually don’t bother stumping there -- with a speech on the economy.

The campaign hasn't said whether Clinton will still make her previously scheduled trip to Las Vegas on Wednesday for more campaigning.

Meanwhile, her allies are still hitting the road to campaign for her. President Obama is heading to Philadelphia on Tuesday, and First Lady Michelle Obama is expected to be in northern Virginia on Friday. Clinton’s running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, is stumping in Ohio on Monday and Michigan on Tuesday.

Sept. 12, 2016
4:54 a.m. Sept. 12, 2016, 4:54 a.m. Reporting from Washington

After Hillary Clinton's pneumonia diagnosis, Donald Trump promises to release new health records

Noah Bierman

After Hillary Clinton's pneumonia diagnosis, Donald Trump promises to release new health records

Donald Trump said Monday that he had a recent physical and will release the results shortly, putting pressure on presidential campaign rival Hillary Clinton to reveal more about her health.

“I’ll be releasing very, very specific numbers,” Trump said on "Fox and Friends." “The report should be finished this week.”

Trump had been uncharacteristically silent Sunday after Clinton abruptly left a 9/11 commeration in New York with what her campaign said was pneumonia. Trump has repeatedly questioned Clinton’s strength and stamina.

“Something’s going on,” Trump said Monday, using a locution he often chooses to drop suggestive hints or highlight conspiracy theories. “But I just hope she gets well and gets back on the trail.”

Trump also used the friendly interview to hammer home Clinton’s comments from Friday, when she labeled half of his supporters “a basket of deplorables.”

Trump said the comment was “much worse” than Mitt Romney’s 2012 remark that 47% of Americans would never vote for him because they depended on government handouts.

“It’s the single biggest mistake of the political season,” Trump declared.

For Trump, who has spent most of the campaign taking criticism for his own provocative statements, it was an opportunity to show outrage at his opponent’s words.

“Personally, when I heard it, I thought it was not something within the realm of possible that she said it,” Trump said. “It was said with such anger, such unbelievable anger.”

Trump said many of his supporters have already been left behind.

“You're going to be president, you're president of all the people. You're not president of 50% or 75%," he said. 

Sept. 12, 2016
4:08 a.m. Sept. 12, 2016, 4:08 a.m.

Clinton health incident caps a rough week for the candidate and gives fuel to her critics

Seema Mehta

Clinton health incident caps a rough week for the candidate and gives fuel to her critics

Hillary Clinton leaves a 9/11 commemoration in New York after feeling unwell. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)
Hillary Clinton leaves a 9/11 commemoration in New York after feeling unwell. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

Hillary Clinton’s abrupt departure from a 9/11 ceremony in New York after falling ill Sunday, and the subsequent disclosure that she is suffering from pneumonia, are likely to intensify scrutiny on the Democratic nominee’s health and potentially inject a new campaign issue into a race between two of the oldest candidates ever to seek the White House.

Clinton supporters had long dismissed concerns about her health as baseless, insisting that she only suffered from allergies. But Sunday’s incident — along with a video appearing to show Clinton having difficulty standing on her own — will only amplify such questions just as the race enters its final weeks.

The incident also could increase pressure on Clinton, 68, and Republican nominee Donald Trump, 70, to release more information about their health. Clinton has disclosed less than some previous candidates. Donald Trump has released almost nothing.

Read more

Sept. 12, 2016
4:07 a.m. Sept. 12, 2016, 4:07 a.m.

Clinton holds wide lead in California; third-party candidates are strong among younger voters

Cathleen Decker

Clinton holds wide lead in California; third-party candidates are strong among younger voters

Hillary Clinton boards her plane at Charlotte Douglas International Airport while campaigning in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 8. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images)
Hillary Clinton boards her plane at Charlotte Douglas International Airport while campaigning in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 8. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton holds a lopsided lead over Donald Trump in decidedly Democratic California, but weaknesses here with younger voters suggest problems that could thwart her campaign in more contested states, a new poll has found.

Trump once vowed to win California and other heavily Democratic states, but he hasn’t said that recently, and the poll shows why: Clinton led Trump by 25 points, 58% to 33%, when the two candidates were matched head to head in the latest USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll of registered voters. 

When the choices were expanded to include Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson and Green Party nominee Jill Stein, Clinton lost more support than Trump, and the gap between the two narrowed to 20 points. Johnson picked up 11% and Stein 6%.

Read more

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
65°