While Hillary Clinton recuperates from her pneumonia, President Obama will campaign for her Tuesday in Philadelphia. Donald Trump continues his trail through the battleground states.

  • Do presidential candidates need tell the public about their health? How much?
  • Hillary Clinton wants millennial support, but how does she get them to vote?
  • Donald Trump says he will release results from a recent physical, with Fox News reporting later that he'll do it on "Dr. Oz"
  • Clinton's campaign says it will also release more health records
Sept. 13, 2016
4:34 a.m. Sept. 13, 2016, 4:34 a.m.

Joe Biden challenges Donald Trump to a jog

I'd like to jog with him. I don't think he could keep up.

Vice President Joe Biden, smiling, as he said he would like to see Donald Trump's health report.
Sept. 13, 2016
4:27 a.m. Sept. 13, 2016, 4:27 a.m.

The New York Post's "Illary" cover and other depictions of Hillary Clinton's health

Sept. 13, 2016
4:17 a.m. Sept. 13, 2016, 4:17 a.m.

Obama, breaking from his busy day job, is campaigning again for Hillary Clinton

Michael A. Memoli

President Obama will campaign Tuesday in Philadelphia for Hillary Clinton. (Noel Celis / AFP-Getty Images)
It’s been nearly seven weeks since President Obama delivered a full-throated endorsement of Hillary Clinton to succeed him at the Democratic convention. His return to the campaign trail Tuesday couldn’t come at a better time for her.

As Clinton recuperates from pneumonia, which her campaign delayed in revealing, renewing widespread criticism about her level of transparency, the president returns to Philadelphia to campaign amid a rather busy stretch in his day job. He is expected to take on a more robust campaign schedule in October.

Obama just returned from a week-plus trip to Asia for a series of international summits. Next week he’ll travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly and host a summit on refugees. 

He’s also minding an admittedly scant legislative agenda while Congress is in town. On Monday, he met with the top leaders in both parties to discuss a government funding measure that must be passed by month’s end to avoid a pre-election government shutdown.

Sept. 13, 2016
4:16 a.m. Sept. 13, 2016, 4:16 a.m.

How much do presidents and candidates need to tell the public about their health?

Matt Pearce

A rare photo of Franklin D. Roosevelt in a wheelchair, with his dog Fala and Ruthie Bie in Hyde Park, N.Y., in 1941. Roosevelt died in office in 1945. (UIG via Getty Images)
How much should presidential candidates tell the public about their health?

Hillary Clinton, 68, was recently diagnosed with pneumonia, and the public didn’t know about it until two days later, when she abruptly left a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony feeling unwell and needing to be helped into a vehicle.

If Donald Trump, 70, were elected, he would be older than any previous president at the start of his first term — and, like Clinton, he hasn’t released detailed records about his health beyond a doctor’s letter. Both candidates promised Monday to release more detailed medical records soon.

But the idea of presidential candidates, or sitting presidents, disclosing their health history is relatively new. And though recent presidents have released detailed updates about their health, there is no law mandating such disclosure. 

America has a rich history of presidents and presidential candidates hiding their health problems from the public, sometimes successfully and sometimes with serious consequences.

Sept. 13, 2016
4:15 a.m. Sept. 13, 2016, 4:15 a.m.

Hillary Clinton has millennials' support, and now she's trying to make sure they vote

Chris Megerian

Hillary Clinton campaign staffer Emma March Barash, center, talks with University of Iowa students in Iowa City this month. (Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)
Hillary Clinton is hunting for the votes of millennials. Her campaign is tailgating at a Pennsylvania football game, blasting out Snapchat videos on Florida college campuses and hiring DJs to help register voters in sneaker stores around the country.

It’s a broad, multi-faceted effort ramping up this week intended to boost Clinton’s numbers among voters ages 18 to 35. Polls show her leading Republican candidate Donald Trump among millennials, but there is uncertainty about whether they will turn out in large enough numbers to secure victory in key battleground states.

On a conference call with students last week, she urged them to prepare for a grinding get-out-the-vote effort to beat Trump.

