It’s been nearly seven weeks since President Obama delivered a full-throated endorsement of Hillary Clinton to succeed him at the Democratic convention. His return to the campaign trail Tuesday couldn’t come at a better time for her.

As Clinton recuperates from pneumonia, which her campaign delayed in revealing, renewing widespread criticism about her level of transparency, the president returns to Philadelphia to campaign amid a rather busy stretch in his day job. He is expected to take on a more robust campaign schedule in October.

Obama just returned from a week-plus trip to Asia for a series of international summits. Next week he’ll travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly and host a summit on refugees.

He’s also minding an admittedly scant legislative agenda while Congress is in town. On Monday, he met with the top leaders in both parties to discuss a government funding measure that must be passed by month’s end to avoid a pre-election government shutdown.