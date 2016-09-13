While Hillary Clinton recuperates from her pneumonia, President Obama will campaign for her Tuesday in Philadelphia. Donald Trump continues his trail through the battleground states.
- Do presidential candidates need tell the public about their health? How much?
- Hillary Clinton wants millennial support, but how does she get them to vote?
- Donald Trump says he will release results from a recent physical, with Fox News reporting later that he'll do it on "Dr. Oz"
- Clinton's campaign says it will also release more health records
Joe Biden challenges Donald Trump to a jog
The New York Post's "Illary" cover and other depictions of Hillary Clinton's health
