President Obama delivered a forceful call to black voters on Saturday, saying that both "hope" and "fear" are on the ballot this November, and that a vote for Hillary Clinton will continue his legacy.

"My name may not be on the ballot, but our progress is on the ballot," a fiery Obama said in remarks before an annual gala hosted by the Congressional Black Caucus in Washington.

"I will consider it a personal insult -- an insult to my legacy -- if this community lets down its guard and fails to activate itself in this election. You want to give me a good sendoff? Go vote," Obama said to thunderous applause.

Obama, who this week campaigned for Clinton in Philadelphia, dismissed Donald Trump's campaign as offering "fear" to a nation that has made progress over the last eight years.

"Hope is on the ballot and fear is on the ballot too," he said, adding that Trump would set the country back by opposing, among other things, the Affordable Care Act, a key pillar to the president’s tenure in office.

A day earlier, Trump, who for years has been a vocal leader in the "birther" movement questioning Obama's citizenship, sought to end the discussion by delivering a terse statement, affirming the Obama was born in the United States. Many have viewed Trump's birther comments, which date back to 2011, as racist attacks on the nation's first African American president.

“I am so relieved the whole birther thing is over,” Obama quipped at the gala.

Clinton, who in most national and swing state polls, has a commanding lead when it comes to the support of blacks, received an award at the gala Saturday night. In her brief remarks, she did not mention Trump by name, but there was no need, everyone in the auditorium knew whose comments she was subtly denouncing.

"Mr. President, not only do we know you are an American, you’re a great American," she said.