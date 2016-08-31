Trump's sudden trip to Mexico carries high-profile risks

Donald Trump's suddenly announced trip to Mexico upended the political landscape Wednesday as the Republican presidential nominee sought to reinforce an image as a leader willing to take bold political risks.

Trump is all but certain to be met with protests ahead of his afternoon visit with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto in Mexico City. Trump has been highly unpopular with Mexicans after his disparaging remarks about them. In the U.S., more than 80% of Latinos view him as racist, according to polls.

With the meeting scheduled hours before Trump's highly anticipated speech on immigration Wednesday night in Phoenix, the moment also raises the stakes on an issue Trump has struggled to master since launching his campaign bashing by immigrants.

"What the American people are seeing here today is the kind of decisive president Donald Trump will be," running mate Mike Pence said on CNN's "New Day."

The high-level meeting is bound to be as contentious inside as it is on the streets outside. Peña Nieto has compared Trump to Adolf Hitler, and officials have scoffed at Trump's plan to have Mexico pay for his promised border wall.

At the same time, a tete-a-tete could bring gravitas to the Trump campaign as he works to build voter trust in his ability as a world leader.

"The opportunity Trump has is to raise his stature," Ari Fleischer, the former White House spokesman for President George W. Bush, said on MSNBC.

"If he can do anything that shows himself on a world level, a level of stature — even if the president of Mexico excoriates Donald Trump — if Trump responds in a thoughtful manner on a national stage, it's a wonderful opportunity for him."

But Republican strategist Stu Stevens, who has been critical of Trump's campaign, viewed the move as a last-ditch effort to beef up the candidate's foreign policy credentials.

"It’s almost like they woke up and realized we’re running against a former secretary of State, our guy used to do the Miss America pageant around the world — maybe we should heavy this up."

Both Trump and rival Hillary Clinton were invited last week by the Mexican president for a meeting, but Pence noted that Clinton was staying behind on the campaign trail in Ohio rather than taking up the offer.

"The American people can see quite a contrast between Donald Trump — who gets an invitation with a world leader, drops what he's doing, even with a major speech on the schedule tonight," Pence said.

Clinton was to speak to the American Legion convention in Cincinnati, a group Trump will address on Thursday.

Clinton's team quickly downplayed Trump's visit to Mexico as a sideshow to his speech in Phoenix, where he has promised to explain his shifting immigration policy.

"From the first days of his campaign, Donald Trump has painted Mexicans as 'rapists’ and criminals and has promised to deport 16 million people, including children and U.S. citizens," Clinton communications director Jennifer Palmieri said in a statement.

"What ultimately matters is what Donald Trump says to voters in Arizona, not Mexico, and whether he remains committed to the splitting up of families and deportation of millions."