Former Mexican president on Trump: 'He is not welcome'

The political risks of Donald Trump's visit to Mexico cut both ways.

Not only does Trump face potential backlash from core supporters if he is perceived as softening on Mexico, but Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto also risks criticism if he cozies too closely to Trump.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox sees potential political disaster in the gamesmanship on both sides.

"It's nothing more than a political stunt," said Fox, no fan of Trump, on CNN's "New Day."

"Trump is using Mexico, using President Peña to boost his sinking poll numbers," Fox said. "President Peña is taking an enormous political risk by hosting Trump. If he's perceived as going soft on Trump, it will hurt him greatly."

Fox, who was president until 2006, and Peña Nieto are from opposing political parties in Mexico.

But Fox captured the mood of many Mexicans on Trump.

"He is not welcome to Mexico," Fox said. "We don't like him. We don't want him. We reject his visit."