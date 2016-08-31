Differing narratives have emerged over whether Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto discussed who would pay for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
- Trump says in his big immigration speech that the 11 million in the U.S. illegally are not a main issue
- The GOP nominee enlists loved ones killed loved ones killed by those in the country illegally to press message
- Peña Nieto says he made it clear during their meeting Mexico will not pay for a border wall
- However, earlier in the day Trump said they did not discuss who would pay for it
Donald Trump enlists loved ones killed by those in the country illegally to press message
