Donald Trump enlists loved ones killed by those in the country illegally to press message

The moment created deafening silence inside the convention center hall where Donald Trump was delivering a much-anticipated speech on the key pillar of his campaign: immigration.

One after another, mothers, fathers and siblings approached the lectern, Trump at their side, and said out loud the name of their loved one killed by a person in the country illegally.

Steve Ronnebeck, whose son, Grant, 21, was killed in January 2015 in Mesa, Ariz., was among those to speak.

"I truly believe Mr. Trump is going to change things," he said from inside the Phoenix Convention Center, his voice cracking.

On Wednesday, Trump vowed, among other things, to deport all "criminal" immigrants in the U.S. illegally beginning on his first day in office.

Often on the campaign trail, Trump enlists these families, part of a group called Angel Moms, to push his message of clamping down on those in the country illegally.