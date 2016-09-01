Latino supporters of Donald Trump bid adieu after his immigration speech

Donald Trump has held photo-ops with his National Hispanic Advisory Council and in recent weeks boasted about his increasing support from this crucial voting demographic.

But that was before his speech on immigration this week.

On Thursday, several who sit on the council announced their resignation, citing Trump's refusal to truly listen to their views on immigration reform.

Jacob Monty, a Houston-based immigration lawyer who was a member of the council, said in a Facebook post that he gave Trump a plan that would "improve border security, remove hardened criminal aliens and most importantly give work authority to millions of honest, hard working immigrants" in the country.

"He rejected that," wrote Monty, announcing his resignation from the council after Trump's speech. "So I must reject him."

In his immigration address Wednesday, Trump put forward several hard-line proposals, including new limits and entry criteria for legal immigrants, while also reaffirming a pledge to deny legal status to anyone who remains in the country illegally.

CBS News reported on Thursday that 15 of the 30 members on the council had resigned.

Ramiro Pena, a Texas pastor on the council, told Politico that Trump's speech had potentially cost him the election. Pena added that he'd have to reconsider being part of a "scam."

Trump's remarks came after he visited Mexico earlier in the day, offering subdued remarks alongside the country’s president. During the visit Trump noted that he has "tremendous feeling for Mexican Americans."

The comments, a clear shift in tone, were far from his invective this election cycle when he denounced Mexican immigrants as “rapists” and drug runners in his first campaign speech



Last month, Trump held a roundtable meeting with members of the council, where they discussed creating jobs and the Republican presidential nominee's plans on immigration.

Among those who attended was Colorado state Rep. Clarice Navarro, who said she left feeling optimistic about Trump.

"I've always felt he does care about the Latino community and now it's on us to get him elected," she said at the time.

On Thursday, she could not be reached for comment.