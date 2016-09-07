TRAIL GUIDE
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will appear back-to-back at a town hall on military issues in New York..

  • Mke Pence breaks with Trump to talk about "birther" comments, says Obama born in Hawaii
  • Trump says he'd restore defense spending but comes up short on how he'd pay for it
  • Trump ends his media blacklist
  • Hillary Clinton tries to lure conservative Latinos
  • While discussing what Clinton's cough means about her health, Newt Gingrich starts coughing
Sept. 7, 2016
5:33 p.m. Sept. 7, 2016, 5:33 p.m.

Hillary Clinton can't escape questions about her support for the Iraq war

Kurtis Lee

She regrets her support for the invasion of Iraq, but it's an issue that continues to dog Hillary Clinton's campaign. 

At the outset of a forum Wednesday on national security and veterans issues, Clinton was pressed about her 2002 vote in favor of sending troops into Iraq.

"The decision to go to war in Iraq was a mistake, and I have said that my voting to give President [George W.] Bush that authority was, from my perspective, my mistake," she said. 

During the 2008 Democratic primary, then-candidate Barack Obama consistently assailed Clinton for her vote, and this election cycle Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders made it a wedge issue.

Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, has in recent weeks hit Clinton for her support, while saying he opposed the war. However, Trump, in a 2002 interview with radio host Howard Stern indicated his support for the war. 

