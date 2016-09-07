Hillary Clinton can't escape questions about her support for the Iraq war

She regrets her support for the invasion of Iraq, but it's an issue that continues to dog Hillary Clinton's campaign.

At the outset of a forum Wednesday on national security and veterans issues, Clinton was pressed about her 2002 vote in favor of sending troops into Iraq.

"The decision to go to war in Iraq was a mistake, and I have said that my voting to give President [George W.] Bush that authority was, from my perspective, my mistake," she said.

During the 2008 Democratic primary, then-candidate Barack Obama consistently assailed Clinton for her vote, and this election cycle Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders made it a wedge issue.

Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, has in recent weeks hit Clinton for her support, while saying he opposed the war. However, Trump, in a 2002 interview with radio host Howard Stern indicated his support for the war.