'Stop Trump' is top motivator among swing-state Latino voters, poll says

Stopping Donald Trump is a main reason swing-state Latinos are motivated to vote this year, with immigration dominating their concerns, according to new polling released Friday.

The survey found that immigration and deportations remain the most important issue among Latino voters in all but one of the seven swing states surveyed. The exception was Florida, where jobs and the economy were the top concerns.

If the election were held today, the poll found, rival Hillary Clinton would win well over two-thirds of the Latino vote in most of the swing states -- Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, North Carolina and Virginia.

Trump does best among Latinos in Florida, winning 27%, and Ohio, 22%, the polling said. In both of those states, Trump performs better than his 19% showing among Latinos nationwide.

But Trump's support in Ohio is within the margin of error, the poll said, and in Florida it is largely among older, Cuban American voters who have historically voted Republican. Trump's standing among Latinos remains nowhere near the level experts say he needs to win the election.

"This Trump effect is real," said Gabe Sanchez of Latino Decisions, which conducted the poll for the immigration advocacy group America's Voice.

Latinos across the swing states say Trump has made the Republican Party more "hostile" to Latinos, the poll reported, with as many as 76% of Latinos in Colorado and North Carolina sharing that view.

More than 70% of Latinos voters in six of the seven swing states say this election is more important than 2012's, the survey said, with 80% holding that view in North Carolina and 67% in Florida.

More than half the swing-state Latinos said their desire to "stop Trump" made this year's election more important than the last presidential contest, the poll said.

But the polling also found that the Clinton team still has work to do among Latino voters to ensure their support. Though support for Clinton was strong among Latino swing-state voters, the survey said, enthusiasm was not -- and had dropped off substantially from four years ago.

Millennial Latinos in the swing states, like younger voters elsewhere, continue to pose a challenge for Clinton, the survey said.