Bill and Chelsea Clinton will step down from foundation's flagship health project if Hillary Clinton is elected

Donald Trump campaigns Wednesday in Ohio. Hillary Clinton is still recovering from her pneumonia, but her campaign — including Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton — continues to pack in events.
- Clinton's doctor releases a statement outlining, among other things, the candidate's recovery from pnemonia
- Trump's televised consult with Dr. Oz is another odd turn. Campaign says he won't get into the weeds, but Dr. Oz complicates matters by announcing that Trump shared exam results
- Colin Powell calls Trump "disgrace" in emails and says hackers have more of them
- Trump is interrupted by a pastor in Flint who tells him not to 'give a political speech'
- Bill and Chelsea Clinton plan to step down from a board at the family's foundation if Hillary Clinton is elected president
