Bill and Chelsea Clinton will step down from foundation's flagship health project if Hillary Clinton is elected

If Hillary Clinton is elected president, her husband and daughter will step down from the organization responsible for some of their family foundation's most prominent work, including lowering the costs of HIV medications in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Clinton Health Access Initiative, an arm of the Clinton Foundation, would become an independent entity if Clinton wins the presidential election, and Bill and Chelsea Clinton would resign from its five-member board, the initiative said Wednesday in a statement.

The entire board would be replaced with "independent" board members, the statement said.

The future of the Clinton Foundation, which was founded in 1997 and has raised billions of dollars for humanitarian work around the world, has undergone intense scrutiny as Hillary Clinton seeks the White House.

Bill Clinton has said that if his wife is elected he will step down from the foundation's main board of directors and stop raising money for it. Hillary Clinton resigned from the board last year when she embarked on her White House run.

Several changes in how the foundation raises money would also be implemented, including accepting donations only from U.S. citizens. Foreign governments and corporations, which have helped bankroll the foundation in the past, would no longer be able to donate. The health initiative accounts for a sizable chunk of the foundation's annual expenses.

Chelsea Clinton has vowed to remain a part of the Clinton Foundation and would remain on its board of directors even if her mother becomes president. Foundation President Donna Shalala defended Chelsea Clinton's decision, which critics view as a conflict of interest.

"It’s Chelsea's decision. First of all, Chelsea is an extraordinarily important leader on the board," Shalala said Wednesday on MSNBC. "There’s no question about it."