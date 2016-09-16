TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Donald Trump backs off his longstanding embrace of the false assertion that President Obama was born outside the U.S.

  • Donald Trump acknowledges Obama was born in the U.S. but incorrectly accuses Hillary Clinton of starting the rumor
  • His son and close advisor Donald Trump Jr. wrestled with it before taking on his own controversy
  • Inside the race for Nevada, two vastly different approaches
  • Hillary Clinton urges Latino voters to get off the "sidelines"
  • Trump's revised economic plan leaves many questions unanswered
Sept. 16, 2016
1:27 p.m. Sept. 16, 2016, 1:27 p.m.

Donald Trump nets endorsement from largest police union in the country

Kurtis Lee

Donald Trump nets endorsement from largest police union in the country

(Evan Vucci/AP)
(Evan Vucci/AP)

Donald Trump, who has called himself the "law-and-order" candidate, secured the endorsement Friday of the National Fraternal Order of Police, the nation's largest police union. 

"He understands and supports our priorities and our members believe he will make America safe again," wrote Chuck Canterbury, president of the National Fraternal Order of Police, in the union's endorsement letter. 

The union, which has nearly 330,000 members, traditionally backs Republicans, but declined in 2012 to support either President Obama or GOP nominee Mitt Romney. Members of the union were rankled by Romney's opposition to collective bargaining. 

Trump has sought to cast himself as a law and order candidate in the 2016 campaign.

"Police are the most mistreated people in this country," Trump said at a GOP debate in January. "We have to give power back to the police because crime is rampant."

Earlier this year, Trump invited members of the union to Manhattan for a meeting and he's made stops on the campaign trail to visit with local chapters. 

And after high-profile police killings of unarmed black men in Louisiana and Minnesota and the shooting deaths of five Dallas officers, Trump suggested that black activists were to blame and said he might direct his attorney general to investigate the Black Lives Matter movement.

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
77°