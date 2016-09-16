Donald Trump nets endorsement from largest police union in the country

Donald Trump, who has called himself the "law-and-order" candidate, secured the endorsement Friday of the National Fraternal Order of Police, the nation's largest police union.

"He understands and supports our priorities and our members believe he will make America safe again," wrote Chuck Canterbury, president of the National Fraternal Order of Police, in the union's endorsement letter.

The union, which has nearly 330,000 members, traditionally backs Republicans, but declined in 2012 to support either President Obama or GOP nominee Mitt Romney. Members of the union were rankled by Romney's opposition to collective bargaining.

Trump has sought to cast himself as a law and order candidate in the 2016 campaign.

"Police are the most mistreated people in this country," Trump said at a GOP debate in January. "We have to give power back to the police because crime is rampant."

Earlier this year, Trump invited members of the union to Manhattan for a meeting and he's made stops on the campaign trail to visit with local chapters.

And after high-profile police killings of unarmed black men in Louisiana and Minnesota and the shooting deaths of five Dallas officers, Trump suggested that black activists were to blame and said he might direct his attorney general to investigate the Black Lives Matter movement.