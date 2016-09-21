Hillary Clinton still outpacing Donald Trump in ad spending as polls remain tight

Hillary Clinton and her allies continue to outpace Donald Trump and his supporters in television and radio ad spending with less than two months until election day.

Clinton has spent $96.4 million in ads in the general election, compared with $17.3 million for Trump's campaign, according to a report from NBC News and Advertising Analytics, a firm that tracks ad spending.

Outside groups supporting Clinton, such as the super PAC Priorities USA Action, have spent nearly $60 million. By contrast, groups backing Trump, like the National Rifle Assn., have doled out a total of $16.3 million.

Trump and his allies have reduced what started as a significant spending gap. A similar report released in July showed Clinton and her supporters outpacing Trump and his backers by a 15-to-1 margin.

Still, Clinton's substantial spending advantage over Trump has not resulted in a strong lead in the polls.

A national average of polls complied by Real Clear Politics shows Clinton outpacing Trump by about a percentage point. In the battleground state of Florida, which boasts 29 electoral votes, the race is a tie. And in Ohio, another battleground state, Trump leads Clinton by 1.2%, based on an average of several recent polls.