The Twitter account of Anthony Weiner, husband of a top Hillary Clinton aide, is no more after a report Monday of a new sexting encounter with a woman.

The New York Post reported that Weiner, the former congressman who resigned in 2011 after disclosure of his sexually-charged private tweets -- was at it again in 2015 after the birth of his son.

Weiner is the husband of Huma Abedin, who has been Clinton's longtime top aide and is crisscrossing the country with the campaign.

The woman who engaged with Weiner on Twitter is a supporter of Donald Trump, the report said.