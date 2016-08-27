Vice President Joe Biden, on the U.S. role in the world: 'It’s like "Ghostbusters" '

Vice President Joe Biden compared the U.S. role in the world to “Ghostbusters" as he said the nation must be involved but selective in responding to global crises.

“It’s like ‘Ghostbusters,’ man. When there’s a problem anywhere else, call Ghostbusters,” Biden said, referring to the 1984 movie — and 2016 reboot — about scientists who took on the paranormal, which was remade this year, and the signature line from its theme song: “If there’s somethin’ strange in your neighborhood, who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters!”

“We’re Ghostbusters,” Biden went on, “so it makes sense that we are there to help them because it helps us.”

Biden made the remarks in a wide-ranging interview with the Atlantic in which he also discussed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s demeanor and foreign policy.

Biden spoke about his meetings with Clinton when she was secretary of State, saying that she came to him seeking advice, and pushing back at the notion that she is “stiff-necked.”

“She is much better than people think,” Biden said. “… Hillary has an open mind. I know she knows this, and I think that she can use her reputation for being hard-edged to some advantage. Everybody talks about her having a terrible relationship with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. That’s not such a bad thing right now because he knows he can’t push her around.”

Biden, who ran for president himself and considered another run this cycle, said he thought Clinton would be successful. Still, he offered some advice to the first woman to ever lead a major party’s presidential ticket.

“I am more optimistic about her chances, in large part, because of [Donald Trump]. But the truth is, and she says she’s no Bill Clinton, she’s not a natural — and sometimes paranoia is justified, you know? She has been so battered for so long,” Biden said. “But you understand my advice to Hillary to open up, to show your soul a little more, show your vulnerability. I could understand why, given her experiences, after 40 years of what she’s been through, that’s a hard thing to do.”