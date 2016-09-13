While Hillary Clinton recuperates from pneumonia, President Obama campaigns for her in Philadelphia. Donald Trump continues his trip through battleground states, unveiling a new child-care plan in Pennsylvania.
- Hillary Clinton's new ad shows Donald Trump insulting people, a day after Trump's ad showed Clinton insulting people
- A Univision poll of Latino voters shows Clinton outpacing Trump in several battleground states
- The Clintons have always battled the public over their health records
- Trump tries to win over suburbanites and female voters with new child-care agenda
- Do presidential candidates need tell the public about their health? How much?
Coffee and paparazzi for Bill Clinton as he arrives in Los Angeles for fundraisers
