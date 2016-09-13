TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

While Hillary Clinton recuperates from pneumonia, President Obama campaigns for her in Philadelphia. Donald Trump continues his trip through battleground states, unveiling a new child-care plan in Pennsylvania.

  • Hillary Clinton's new ad shows Donald Trump insulting people, a day after Trump's ad showed Clinton insulting people
  • A Univision poll of Latino voters shows Clinton outpacing Trump in several battleground states
  • The Clintons have always battled the public over their health records
  • Trump tries to win over suburbanites and female voters with new child-care agenda
  • Do presidential candidates need tell the public about their health? How much?
Sept. 13, 2016
5:35 p.m. Sept. 13, 2016, 5:35 p.m.

Coffee and paparazzi for Bill Clinton as he arrives in Los Angeles for fundraisers

Chris Megerian

Coffee and paparazzi for Bill Clinton as he arrives in Los Angeles for fundraisers

Former President Bill Clinton received a celebrity welcome on Tuesday during his stop at a trendy coffee shop in Los Angeles, where he was filling in for his under-the-weather wife as she recuperates at home in New York. 

While Clinton was inside chatting with customers, the patio swelled with paparazzi who heard the former president was in the neighborhood. 

As he exited, the photographers shouted:

“Bill! Can I get you right here!"

"Thank you, Bill!”

One of the photographers, Vladimir Labissiere, 43, was taking pictures of Sofia Vergara shopping in Beverly Hills when he got a tip that Clinton was nearby.

“What? Bill Clinton? I’m out,” he said and biked over to the coffee shop, ditching the actress.

After Clinton left, Labissiere stood outside, ebullient and dripping with sweat. 

“This was the best shot of the day," he said. 

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
69°