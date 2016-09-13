Coffee and paparazzi for Bill Clinton as he arrives in Los Angeles for fundraisers

Former President Bill Clinton received a celebrity welcome on Tuesday during his stop at a trendy coffee shop in Los Angeles, where he was filling in for his under-the-weather wife as she recuperates at home in New York.

While Clinton was inside chatting with customers, the patio swelled with paparazzi who heard the former president was in the neighborhood.

As he exited, the photographers shouted:

“Bill! Can I get you right here!"

"Thank you, Bill!”

One of the photographers, Vladimir Labissiere, 43, was taking pictures of Sofia Vergara shopping in Beverly Hills when he got a tip that Clinton was nearby.

“What? Bill Clinton? I’m out,” he said and biked over to the coffee shop, ditching the actress.

After Clinton left, Labissiere stood outside, ebullient and dripping with sweat.

“This was the best shot of the day," he said.