Hillary Clinton cancels her trip to California after a diagnosis of pneumonia. Donald Trump appears in Baltimore before heading to North Carolina.

  • Donald Trump said he would release results from a recent physical, with Fox News reporting later that he'll do it on "Dr. Oz"
  • Hillary Clinton's campaign says she will release more records too
  • Clinton cancels California trip but will teleconference in to one fundraiser
  • In California, Clinton holds a wide lead
  • Meet the woman whose job it is to sell Trump to Latinos. Her own life has been spent helping immigrants, including those who came illegally
Bill Clinton says wife Hillary is 'doing fine'

Seema Mehta

Former President Bill Clinton said Monday that wife Hillary’s unsteadiness the previous day was prompted by nothing more than dehydration, and that the Democratic presidential nominee had experienced similar episodes in the past.

“She’s doing fine…. She had a good night’s sleep. She just got dehydrated yesterday,” Clinton told Charlie Rose in an interview that will air on PBS tonight and CBS Tuesday morning. “Rarely, on more than one occasion, over the last many, many years, the same sort of thing’s happened to her when she got severely dehydrated, and she’s worked like a demon, as you know, as secretary of State, as a senator, and in the year since.”

On Sunday, Hillary Clinton struggled to remain standing as she abruptly left a 9/11 ceremony after becoming overheated. Her campaign later announced that she had been diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday.

Hillary Clinton canceled a trip to California on Monday, and her husband plans to stand in for her at fundraisers and campaign events in Beverly Hills and Las Vegas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Clinton said he was pleased his wife decided to take a break from the campaign but doubted she would stay away long.

“I’ll be lucky to hold her back another day,” he said.

