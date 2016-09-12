Bill Clinton says wife Hillary is 'doing fine'

Former President Bill Clinton said Monday that wife Hillary’s unsteadiness the previous day was prompted by nothing more than dehydration, and that the Democratic presidential nominee had experienced similar episodes in the past.

“She’s doing fine…. She had a good night’s sleep. She just got dehydrated yesterday,” Clinton told Charlie Rose in an interview that will air on PBS tonight and CBS Tuesday morning. “Rarely, on more than one occasion, over the last many, many years, the same sort of thing’s happened to her when she got severely dehydrated, and she’s worked like a demon, as you know, as secretary of State, as a senator, and in the year since.”

On Sunday, Hillary Clinton struggled to remain standing as she abruptly left a 9/11 ceremony after becoming overheated. Her campaign later announced that she had been diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday.

Hillary Clinton canceled a trip to California on Monday, and her husband plans to stand in for her at fundraisers and campaign events in Beverly Hills and Las Vegas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Clinton said he was pleased his wife decided to take a break from the campaign but doubted she would stay away long.

“I’ll be lucky to hold her back another day,” he said.