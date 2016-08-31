Brewer says Mexican president pulled a 'gotcha' on Trump

Former Arizona Gov Jan Brewer, an immigration hard-liner and staunch supporter of Donald Trump, said Wednesday that she was unconcerned by the dispute over whether the GOP presidential nominee had talked with the Mexican president about paying for a border wall when the two met on Wednesday.

“Eventually they’re going to have to talk about it, but today was a preliminary meeting of diplomats getting together, diplomats of both countries, and I’m encouraged,” Brewer said in an interview at a Trump rally at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Trump has long made building an enormous border wall and making Mexico pay for it a centerpiece of his campaign. Earlier in the day Tuesday, he met privately with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

In a news conference afterward, he told reporters he had talked about the wall but they had not discussed who would pay for it. Pena Nieto, standing alongside Trump, did not comment at the time, but later said that he had told the GOP presidential nominee that his nation would not be paying for the wall.

Brewer dismissed the Mexican president's assertion as “an interesting gotcha,” saying he could have made the comment while Trump had an opportunity to respond at the joint news conference.

She also pushed back at the notion that Trump has been softening his views on immigration.

“I know he believes in the rule of law. I believe we need to deport first and foremost criminal felons back to their countries of origin,” Brewer said. “Hopefully that will begin the first day he’s in office.”