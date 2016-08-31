LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 3: Secret lovers, legal maneuvering and a fictional blueprint for 'the perfect crime'
TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Differing narratives have emerged over whether Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto discussed who would pay for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

  • Peña Nieto says he made it clear during their meeting Mexico will not pay for a border wall
  • However, earlier in the day Trump said they did not discuss who would pay for a border wall
  • Trump glossed over immigration the day before his plans to meet with the Mexican president
  • Will Trump's big immigration speech raise more questions than answers?
Aug. 31, 2016
5:38 p.m. Aug. 31, 2016, 5:38 p.m. reporting from phoenix

Brewer says Mexican president pulled a 'gotcha' on Trump

Seema Mehta

Brewer says Mexican president pulled a 'gotcha' on Trump

Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer campaigning with Donald Trump earlier this year before the state's primary. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer campaigning with Donald Trump earlier this year before the state's primary. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Former Arizona Gov Jan Brewer, an immigration hard-liner and staunch supporter of Donald Trump, said Wednesday that she was unconcerned by the dispute over whether the GOP presidential nominee had talked with the Mexican president about paying for a border wall when the two met on Wednesday.

“Eventually they’re going to have to talk about it, but today was a preliminary meeting of diplomats getting together, diplomats of both countries, and I’m encouraged,” Brewer said in an interview at a Trump rally at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Trump has long made building an enormous border wall and making Mexico pay for it a centerpiece of his campaign. Earlier in the day Tuesday, he met privately with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

In a news conference afterward, he told reporters he had talked about the wall but they had not discussed who would pay for it. Pena Nieto, standing alongside Trump, did not comment at the time, but later said that he had told the GOP presidential nominee that his nation would not be paying for the wall.

Brewer dismissed the Mexican president's assertion as “an interesting gotcha,” saying he could have made the comment while Trump had an opportunity to respond at the joint news conference.

She also pushed back at the notion that Trump has been softening his views on immigration.

“I know he believes in the rule of law. I believe we need to deport first and foremost criminal felons back to their countries of origin,” Brewer said. “Hopefully that will begin the first day he’s in office.”

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
79°