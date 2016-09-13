TRAIL GUIDE
While Hillary Clinton recuperates from pneumonia, President Obama campaigns for her in Philadelphia. Donald Trump continues his trip through battleground states, unveiling a new child-care plan in Pennsylvania.

  • Hillary Clinton's new ad shows Donald Trump insulting people, a day after Trump's ad showed Clinton insulting people
  • A Univision poll of Latino voters shows Clinton outpacing Trump in several battleground states
  • The Clintons have always battled the public over their health records
  • Trump tries to win over suburbanites and female voters with new child-care agenda
  • Do presidential candidates need tell the public about their health? How much?
Sept. 13, 2016
3:20 p.m. Sept. 13, 2016

Clinton called 'subhuman' by a state GOP official; another warns of bloodshed if she wins

Seema Mehta

Clinton called 'subhuman' by a state GOP official; another warns of bloodshed if she wins

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

A Republican governor warned that blood might have to be shed if Hillary Clinton is elected president, while another state GOP leader called the Democratic presidential nominee “subhuman.”

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin invoked Thomas Jefferson’s quote about the tree of liberty being watered with “the blood of patriots and tyrants” as he spoke to conservative voters over the weekend,

"I want us to be able to fight ideologically, mentally, spiritually, economically, so that we don’t have to do it physically,” Bevin said. “But that may, in fact, be the case…. Whose blood will be shed? It may be that of those in this room. It might be that of our children and grandchildren."

Asked to clarify his remarks on Monday, Bevin told the Lexington Herald-Leader that he was talking about military sacrifice.

Days earlier, Rhode Island GOP Chairman Brandon Bell called Clinton “subhuman” during a radio interview. He made the comment on Wednesday, and then told WPRO-AM the following day that he meant to say “subpar.”

He declined to apologize, saying he would do so if Clinton apologized for her email scandal, according to the Associated Press.

