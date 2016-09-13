Clinton called 'subhuman' by a state GOP official; another warns of bloodshed if she wins

A Republican governor warned that blood might have to be shed if Hillary Clinton is elected president, while another state GOP leader called the Democratic presidential nominee “subhuman.”

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin invoked Thomas Jefferson’s quote about the tree of liberty being watered with “the blood of patriots and tyrants” as he spoke to conservative voters over the weekend,

"I want us to be able to fight ideologically, mentally, spiritually, economically, so that we don’t have to do it physically,” Bevin said. “But that may, in fact, be the case…. Whose blood will be shed? It may be that of those in this room. It might be that of our children and grandchildren."

Asked to clarify his remarks on Monday, Bevin told the Lexington Herald-Leader that he was talking about military sacrifice.

Days earlier, Rhode Island GOP Chairman Brandon Bell called Clinton “subhuman” during a radio interview. He made the comment on Wednesday, and then told WPRO-AM the following day that he meant to say “subpar.”

He declined to apologize, saying he would do so if Clinton apologized for her email scandal, according to the Associated Press.