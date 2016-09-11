Clinton cancels California trip in aftermath of illness

Hillary Clinton canceled her trip to California planned for Monday and Tuesday after she revealed she had pneumonia and had appeared unsteady on her feet Sunday.

“Secretary Clinton will not be traveling to California tomorrow or Tuesday,” spokesman Nick Merrill said Sunday evening.

Clinton had been scheduled to spend two days in the state for fundraisers and the taping of an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The announcement came on the heels of a frantic day when the Democratic presidential nominee abruptly left a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony in New York because she felt overheated. A bystander's video showed Clinton struggling to stand and needing help climbing into a van.

Clinton’s personal physician examined her at her home and announced that she was recovering but had been diagnosed with pneumonia two days prior during an evaluation for a prolonged cough.

Clinton's health has been the subject of both questions and conspiracy theories at least since she fell at her home in late 2012 and suffered a concussion. Speculation has ramped up in recent weeks after Trump began discussing it at rallies.