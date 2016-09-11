Hillary Clinton's campaign revealed Sunday, after the Democrat felt unwell and left a Sept. 11 commemoration, that she was diagnosed Friday with pneumonia.
- Clinton, feeling unwell, leaves a Sept. 11 service early
- Later, her doctor says she has pneumonia, and her campaign cancels her trip to California
- Clinton expresses regret for calling half of Trump's supporters "deplorables"
Clinton cancels California trip in aftermath of illness
