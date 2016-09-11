TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Hillary Clinton's campaign revealed Sunday, after the Democrat felt unwell and left a Sept. 11 commemoration, that she was diagnosed Friday with pneumonia.

  • Clinton, feeling unwell, leaves a Sept. 11 service early
  • Later, her doctor says she has pneumonia, and her campaign cancels her trip to California
  • Clinton expresses regret for calling half of Trump's supporters "deplorables"
  • Here's why Clinton's "deplorables" comment isn't really like Mitt Romney's 47% claim
  • Donald Trump: Iranians who harass the U.S. Navy "will be shot out of the water"
Sept. 11, 2016
8:16 p.m. Sept. 11, 2016, 8:16 p.m.

Clinton cancels California trip in aftermath of illness

Seema Mehta

Clinton cancels California trip in aftermath of illness

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton canceled her trip to California planned for Monday and Tuesday after she revealed she had pneumonia and had appeared unsteady on her feet Sunday.

“Secretary Clinton will not be traveling to California tomorrow or Tuesday,” spokesman Nick Merrill said Sunday evening.

Clinton had been scheduled to spend two days in the state for fundraisers and the taping of an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The announcement came on the heels of a frantic day when the Democratic presidential nominee abruptly left a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony in New York because she felt overheated. A bystander's video showed Clinton struggling to stand and needing help climbing into a van.

Clinton’s personal physician examined her at her home and announced that she was recovering but had been diagnosed with pneumonia two days prior during an evaluation for a prolonged cough.

Clinton's health has been the subject of both questions and conspiracy theories at least since she fell at her home in late 2012 and suffered a concussion. Speculation has ramped up in recent weeks after Trump began discussing it at rallies.

