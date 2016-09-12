Clinton ignored doctor's advice to rest for five days after pneumonia diagnosis

Hillary Clinton said Monday that she ignored her doctor’s advice to rest for five days after she was diagnosed with pneumonia.

“I’m feeling so much better. Obviously I should have gotten some rest sooner,” Clinton told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in a phone interview from her home in Chappaqua, N.Y. “Like a lot of people, I thought I could keep going forward and power through it, and obviously that didn’t work out so well.”

Clinton said she would return to the campaign trail “in the next couple days.”

Clinton made the remarks a day after she abruptly left a Sept. 11 ceremony because she felt overheated. Video emerged of Clinton struggling to stand and needing assistance to get in her van, leading to speculation that the Democratic presidential nominee had fainted.

Clinton said she did not lose consciousness.

“I felt dizzy and I did lose my balance for a minute, but once I got in [the van], once I could sit down, once I could cool off, once I had some water, I immediately started feeling better,” she said.

Clinton acknowledged previously feeling unwell because of dehydration.

“It is something that has occurred a few times over the course of my life, and I’m aware of it and usually can avoid it,” she said.

She added that she ignored her doctor's advice and attended the memorial because she was representing New York as a senator when the terrorists attacked. “It was incredibly personal for me.”

Clinton’s campaign has come under criticism for not releasing the pneumonia diagnosis Friday, the day it was made, and for not telling the press traveling with her what happened for about 90 minutes after she left the ceremony.

Clinton pushed back at the notion that she had not been transparent, noting that she had released 40 years of tax returns, tens of thousands of emails, and a medical note from her physician that contained the same information as previous nominees of both parties.

She argued that Republican rival Donald Trump, who has not released his tax returns and very little medical information, needs to provide more details about his background.

“People know more about me than almost anyone in public life,” she said. “… Compare everything you know about me with my opponent. I think it’s time he met the same level of disclosure that I have for years.”

Trump and Clinton plan to release additional medical information this week.