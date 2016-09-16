Donald Trump backs off his longstanding embrace of the false assertion that President Obama was born outside the U.S.
- Donald Trump acknowledges Obama was born in the U.S. but incorrectly accuses Hillary Clinton of starting the rumor
- His son and close advisor Donald Trump Jr. wrestled with it before taking on his own controversy
- Inside the race for Nevada, two vastly different approaches
- Hillary Clinton urges Latino voters to get off the "sidelines"
- Trump's revised economic plan leaves many questions unanswered
Clinton reacts: 'What Trump just did is a disgrace'
