Clinton says email practices not disqualifying

Pressed during a prime-time town hall about why her email scandal did not disqualify her to be commander in chief, Hillary Clinton pushed back on Wednesday, saying that while she made a mistake in using a private server to conduct government business, her actions did not compromise national security.

“The real question is the handling of classified material,” she said, adding that she had experience dealing with such sensitive matters because of her time on the Senate Armed Services Committee and as secretary of State. “Classified material has a header which says top secret, secret, confidential. Nothing — and I will repeat this and this is verified in the report by the DOJ — none of the sent or sent by me had such a header.”

That is true, but FBI documents released Friday said that emailed contained the notation (c), standing for confidential. Clinton told investigators that she thought it might reference “paragraphs marked in alphabetical order.”