Donald Trump would increase national debt far more than Hillary Clinton, new analysis says

Neither Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump has a plan to reduce the national debt, but a new analysis has concluded that one candidate would increase it far more than the other.

The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget said Trump's proposals would boost the debt by $5.3 trillion over the next decade. Meanwhile, Clinton would keep the country on its current trajectory, increasing the debt by about $200 billion over the same time period.

Put another way, the national debt would rise more than 25 times faster under Trump.

The difference is that Clinton would pair her plans for higher spending with additional taxes to cover the costs. The new revenue would include $1.05 trillion from income taxes on the wealthy and $150 billion more in taxes from businesses, according to the analysis.

Meanwhile, Trump would cut spending by $1.2 trillion but at the same time institute tax cuts that sacrifice $5.8 trillion in revenue. That's a difference of $4.6 trillion -- plus $700 billion in interest.

The report left open the possibility that those numbers could be off, because Trump has been ambiguous about what tax rate would apply to businesses.