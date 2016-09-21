TRAIL GUIDE
Donald Trump heads to Toledo, Ohio. Hillary Clinton rallies in Orlando, Fla.

Sept. 21, 2016
Hillary Clinton wonders why she doesn't have a bigger lead over Donald Trump

Chris Megerian

(Joe Burbank / Orlando Sentinel)
Donald Trump has perplexed and confounded the country's political establishment, and Hillary Clinton added her voice to the puzzlement on Wednesday.

"Why aren’t I 50 points ahead, you might ask?" Clinton said during a fiery speech to the Laborers' International Union of North America.

Clinton, who has struggled with questions about her trustworthiness and her handling of a private email server while secretary of State, didn't answer her own question as she asked the union to help mobilize voters.

"The choice for working families have never been clearer," Clinton said. "I need your help to get Donald Trump’s record out to everybody. Nobody should be fooled."

Clinton's remarks came in the middle of a speech on her proposals to help the labor movement and criticisms of Trump for his record of stiffing contractors.

Her comments echoed Democrats and liberals who are frustrated that the campaign appears close even though they believe, as Clinton has charged, Trump is uniquely unfit to be president. 

"If you do know somebody who may be thinking of voting for Trump, stage an intervention," Clinton said. "Try to talk some sense into them. Lay out the facts. The facts are on our side."

She added, "Friends don't let friends vote for Trump."

