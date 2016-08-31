Contradicting Trump, Mexican president says he made it clear Mexico will not pay for a border wall

At the end of his meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Wednesday, Donald Trump told journalists that the pair never discussed one of Trump's most controversial campaign planks: his pledge to force Mexico to pay for construction of a massive border wall.

"We didn't discuss payment of the wall," Trump said, adding that such a conversation would come "at a later date."

But after the news conference, Peña Nieto contradicted that claim, tweeting that he began the meeting with Trump by clarifying that Mexico would not pay for such a wall.