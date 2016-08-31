LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 3: Secret lovers, legal maneuvering and a fictional blueprint for 'the perfect crime'
TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Differing narratives have emerged over whether Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto discussed who would pay for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

  • Peña Nieto says he made it clear during their meeting Mexico will not pay for a border wall
  • However, earlier in the day Trump said they did not discuss who would pay for a border wall
  • Trump glossed over immigration the day before his plans to meet with the Mexican president
  • Will Trump's big immigration speech raise more questions than answers?
Aug. 31, 2016
4:33 p.m. Aug. 31, 2016, 4:33 p.m. Reporting from Mexico City

Contradicting Trump, Mexican president says he made it clear Mexico will not pay for a border wall

Kate Linthicum

Contradicting Trump, Mexican president says he made it clear Mexico will not pay for a border wall

(Dario Lopez-Mills / Associated Press)
(Dario Lopez-Mills / Associated Press)

At the end of his meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Wednesday, Donald Trump told journalists that the pair never discussed one of Trump's most controversial campaign planks: his pledge to force Mexico to pay for construction of a massive border wall.

"We didn't discuss payment of the wall," Trump said, adding that such a conversation would come "at a later date."

But after the news conference, Peña Nieto contradicted that claim, tweeting that he began the meeting with Trump by clarifying that Mexico would not pay for such a wall. 

"At the beginning of the conversation with Donald Trump, I made it clear that Mexico will not pay for the wall," Peña Nieto wrote in Spanish. 

That the pair emerged from the meeting with competing narratives around the issue of the wall isn't surprising. Peña Nieto, facing heat from many Mexicans for inviting Trump for a meeting in the first place, has said for months that there is "no way" Mexico would pay for a border wall.

And Trump's promise that he would put economic pressure on Mexico to force them to fund the wall has become an important part of his self-presentation as someone who would be a no-nonsense negotiator on the world stage. 

A Trump spokesman later characterized the meeting as the "first part of the discussion."

Read more

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
74°