Ted Cruz blasts Obama's comments about Kaepernick

Sen. Ted Cruz castigated President Obama for defending NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s right to protest by kneeling during the national anthem.

“I’m disappointed to see President Obama stand with Kaepernick and say, 'That’s right, disrespect the flag.’ That’s not the job of the president,” Cruz said, according to a TMZ video released Wednesday. “The president should be standing up for America and the president should be encouraging every American to honor the flag that so many have bled and died for, and to honor the freedom that it stands for.”

Cruz made the remarks in response to a question about Kaepernick, whom he labeled a “rich, spoiled athlete” who failed to recognize the nation’s greatness.

Kaepernick, a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, created headlines when he protested police brutality and the treatment of minorities in this country by kneeling during the national anthem late last month. The move was met with condemnation and praise -- some fans responded by burning his jersey; others sent sales of the jersey skyrocketing.

Asked about the controversy, Obama on Monday said that for some it is a “tough thing” to see Kaepernick kneel, but also said he was "exercising his constitutional right to make a statement." He added that the flap has prompted people to talk about issues of race, equality and discrimination.