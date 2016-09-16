TRAIL GUIDE
Sept. 16, 2016
Mark Cuban offers Donald Trump $10 million to talk policy for four hours

(Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)
(Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

Billionaire Mark Cuban offered GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump $10 million to sit down with him for a four-hour policy interview in a series of tweets on Friday.

“What do you have to lose?" tweeted Cuban, repeating Trump's own words, after initially offering to give the money to the charity of Trump’s choice but then saying he would give the money directly to the Republican standard-bearer.

Cuban, an investor and the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, has said he was excited at first about Trump’s candidacy because of the New York businessman's outsider perspective and unscripted nature. But as he spoke with the candidate and watched the campaign unfold, Cuban said he grew unnerved by Trump’s worldview and endorsed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in July.

“The tipping issues were Trump’s positions on NATO, our treaties, dealing with our allies, his comments on nuclear weapons, and his lack of understanding of the concept of deterrence,” Cuban told Bloomberg Businessweek. “His ignorance of these issues scared .... me.”

Here’s Cuban’s tweet-storm on his proposal to Trump.

