Donald Trump rallies supporters in North Carolina, and Hillary Clinton tells voters to "get off the sidelines."

Sept. 20, 2016
Democrats keep cash advantage in presidential race

Chris Megerian

Hillary Clinton maintained her fundraising edge over Donald Trump in August, according to new disclosure reports, finishing the month with $68.4 million in the bank. 

Trump had $50.2 million. 

Clinton also spent much more money, dropping $50 million. Roughly two-thirds of that went to advertising. 

Trump trailed in spending, but he's clearly loosening the purse strings. 

He spent $30 million last month, up from $18.5 million in July and $7.8 million in June.

