Democrats keep cash advantage in presidential race

Hillary Clinton maintained her fundraising edge over Donald Trump in August, according to new disclosure reports, finishing the month with $68.4 million in the bank.

Trump had $50.2 million.

Clinton also spent much more money, dropping $50 million. Roughly two-thirds of that went to advertising.

Trump trailed in spending, but he's clearly loosening the purse strings.

He spent $30 million last month, up from $18.5 million in July and $7.8 million in June.