Donald Trump gives Dr. Oz results from a physical, but what do they say?

Donald Trump added new mystery to the question of how healthy he is, recording an episode of "The Dr. Oz Show" on Wednesday with what the show said were results from a recent physical.

The show will not air until Thursday, so it is unclear how much detail, if any, the Republican nominee went into with the controversial television doctor.

Trump, a 70-year-old with a penchant for eating fast food, has tried to highlight what he and his personal doctor have said is ideal health as the Republican nominee questions the strength and stamina of Hillary Clinton, who abruptly left an event Sunday with what her campaign later described as pneumonia.

But neither candidate has released detailed medical records, a traditional step for presidential candidates. And a letter from Trump's physician wrote on his behalf in December was dashed off in the course of five minutes.

Like many aspects of the Trump campaign, the release of his health records has been steeped in a bit of drama, misdirection and reality television glamor.

Following the Trump campaign's suggestions that he would use the show to discuss his health, Dr. Mehmet Oz said earlier in the week that he would review Trump's health on the air, asking pointed yet friendly questions. But the Trump campaign tried to manage expectations earlier Wednesday, saying the two would not share a thorough review.

Reporters were not allowed into the taping. 

When it was over, the show released a photograph of Trump and Oz going over paperwork and a headline proclaiming "Donald Trump Releases Medical Records For The First Time To Dr. Oz On The Dr. Oz Show."

But the rest of the news release was vague, saying it was one of several topics discussed on the air, including Trump's "recently announced child care plan and the major healthcare issues facing this country."

Trump's daughter Ivanka, who the campaign said helped craft the child-care plan, also appeared.

The release said Oz "took Mr. Trump through a full review of" his family medical history, nervous system, respiratory health and other systems. But it did not offer specifics on what was meant by the review or what the results were.

