Donald Trump campaigns Wednesday in Ohio. Hillary Clinton is still recovering from her pneumonia, but her campaign — including Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton — continue to pack in events.

Sept. 14, 2016
6:28 a.m. Sept. 14, 2016, 6:28 a.m.

Campaign now says Donald Trump's interview with Dr. Oz will touch only briefly on nominee's health

Noah Bierman

Donald Trump's campaign is seeking to downplay the extent to which he will discuss his personal health in a taped interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz on Wednesday.

Campaign officials say they expect Oz will discuss broader health, family and well-being issues with Trump and only touch briefly on Trump's personal health, without getting into the weeds of his medical history. The campaign said it will release a report on the results of Trump's medical records separately, most likely this week.

Still, the interview remains a wild card, given Trump's inclination to improvise and Oz's comments this week suggesting that he would indeed be talking about Trump's personal health.

Trump is set to record the interview Wednesday morning before it airs Thursday in local markets. After speaking with Oz, Trump will visit Flint, Mich., which has been dealing with a water crisis, before heading to Canton, Ohio, for an evening rally.

