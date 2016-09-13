TRAIL GUIDE
While Hillary Clinton recuperates from pneumonia, President Obama campaigns for her in Philadelphia. Donald Trump continues his trip through battleground states, unveiling a new child-care plan in Pennsylvania.

  • Hillary Clinton's new ad shows Donald Trump insulting people, a day after Trump's ad showed Clinton insulting people
  • A Univision poll of Latino voters shows Clinton outpacing Trump in several battleground states
  • The Clintons have always battled the public over their health records
  • Trump tries to win over suburbanites and female voters with new child-care agenda
  • Do presidential candidates need tell the public about their health? How much?
Trump continues new trend -- not attacking Clinton for being sick

Donald Trump has a message for Hillary Clinton: Get well soon.

For a candidate who has castigated his rivals as “low energy” (see Jeb Bush) and questioned their military service (see John McCain), Trump in recent days has eschewed attacking Clinton’s health problems as she recovers from pneumonia.

“I just don’t want to get involved with it. I just hope she’s going to be fine and she’ll continue onward,” he said Tuesday night during an interview on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

In recent days, Trump has been pressed with questions about Clinton’s pneumonia diagnosis, which was disclosed after she publicly fell ill Sunday, and he’s offered the same subdued response.

Trump, seeking to make inroads with suburban women voters who polls have shown continue to strongly support the Democratic nominee, has focused instead on another target: Clinton's comments labeling half of his supporters as a “basket of deplorables.” Clinton has said she regrets saying that “half” of his supporters fall into that category.

Trump also continued to insist he’s not participating in any formal debate preparation.

He did, however, note that he’ll bring “respect” to the debate later this month – at least at the outset.

“I will treat her with great respect,” Trump said of Clinton. “Unless she treats me in a certain manner, in which case that will be the end of that.… I am not looking to go in and treat her with disrespect.”

