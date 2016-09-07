Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will appear back-to-back at a town hall on military issues in New York..
- Mke Pence breaks with Trump to talk about "birther" comments, says Obama born in Hawaii
- Trump says he'd restore defense spending but comes up short on how he'd pay for it
- Trump ends his media blacklist
- Hillary Clinton tries to lure conservative Latinos
- While discussing what Clinton's cough means about her health, Newt Gingrich starts coughing
Donald Trump, down nearly 20 points in New York, insists 'we are going to play so hard and win' it
