Donald Trump evades questions on foundation problems, 'birther' falsehoods

Donald Trump has generally been avoiding questions from the media, but he made an exception for a local television reporter on Wednesday in Ohio.

The reporter from ABC6 had time only for three short questions, but it was the first time a journalist had asked about the recent controversies over Trump's foundation and his history of spreading lies about where President Obama was born.

Trump skirted both issues.

Asked why his charitable foundation's money went to personal purposes -- the Washington Post revealed he used its cash to settle legal disputes -- Trump said "it's really been doing a good job."

Trump also didn't say why he reversed years of questioning whether Obama was born in the country and eligible to serve as president.

"Well I just wanted to get on with, you know, we want to get on with the campaign," he said.

The reporter also asked whether Trump thinks he needs support from Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican who ran against him in the primary, to win the state. Kasich has declined to endorse him.

"I don't think so, actually," Trump said. "We're doing very well."

Hillary Clinton's campaign criticized Trump's comments on the "birther" issue.

"Donald Trump hasn't actually changed his mind," said spokesman Jesse Ferguson in a statement. "He only gave his 36 second press statement last week to try to change the subject -- and it didn't work."