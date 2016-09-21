TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Donald Trump heads to Toledo, Ohio. Hillary Clinton rallies in Orlando, Fla.

  • Trump faced his first questions over controversies involving his foundation and "birther" comments.
  • Despite concerns that stop-and-frisk policies are racially discriminatory, Trump wants to see the tactic expanded.
  • Clinton had nearly $20 million more cash on hand than Trump at the end of August.
  • Trump says black communities are in the worse shape "ever, ever, ever."
  • Trump's campaign tries to use gender to undercut Clinton's candidacy.
  • The two candidates' responses to the weekend's bombings show voters a stark difference in approaches to national security.
Sept. 21, 2016
5:02 p.m. Sept. 21, 2016, 5:02 p.m.

Donald Trump evades questions on foundation problems, 'birther' falsehoods

Chris Megerian

Donald Trump evades questions on foundation problems, 'birther' falsehoods

(Steve Helber / Associated Press)
(Steve Helber / Associated Press)

Donald Trump has generally been avoiding questions from the media, but he made an exception for a local television reporter on Wednesday in Ohio.

The reporter from ABC6 had time only for three short questions, but it was the first time a journalist had asked about the recent controversies over Trump's foundation and his history of spreading lies about where President Obama was born.

Trump skirted both issues. 

Asked why his charitable foundation's money went to personal purposes -- the Washington Post revealed he used its cash to settle legal disputes -- Trump said "it's really been doing a good job."

Trump also didn't say why he reversed years of questioning whether Obama was born in the country and eligible to serve as president. 

"Well I just wanted to get on with, you know, we want to get on with the campaign," he said.

The reporter also asked whether Trump thinks he needs support from Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican who ran against him in the primary, to win the state. Kasich has declined to endorse him.

"I don't think so, actually," Trump said. "We're doing very well."

Hillary Clinton's campaign criticized Trump's comments on the "birther" issue.

"Donald Trump hasn't actually changed his mind," said spokesman Jesse Ferguson in a statement. "He only gave his 36 second press statement last week to try to change the subject -- and it didn't work."

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
79°