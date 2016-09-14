Donald Trump's televised consult with Dr. Oz is another odd turn in the presidential health debate

Donald Trump has already received a fair bit of ridicule for an admittedly slapdash letter from his doctor declaring that the GOP nominee would, if elected, be the healthiest person in history to become president.

On Wednesday, Trump’s medical evaluation will take yet another strange turn when he tapes an interview with television physician Dr. Mehmet Oz. The interview, based on what Trump says is a new physical, comes amid growing questions about Hillary Clinton’s health, following her abrupt departure from a 9/11 commemoration.

“The Dr. Oz Show” plans to release excerpts of the interview Wednesday, before the syndicated program airs in full in local markets on Thursday.

During a radio interview earleir this week, Oz promised "pointed questions” for Trump, but added that he is “not going to ask him questions he doesn’t want to have answered.”



Oz is popular and influential, so much so that his frequent advice on matters of diet and health also has made him controversial.

In 2014, The Times reported on a medical study's finding that only one-third of the claims on “The Dr. Oz Show” can be backed by medical evidence. Four in 10 are backed by no evidence at all, it said.

“Consumers should be skeptical about any recommendations provided on television medical talk shows,” the researchers concluded in the study published in BMJ. “Viewers need to realize that the recommendations may not be supported by higher evidence or presented with enough balanced information to adequately inform decision-making.”

In a letter last year, a group of prominent physicians questioned Oz's presence on the faculty of Columbia University's medical school, stating that he is "guilty of either outrageous conflicts of interest or flawed judgments."

Oz responded at the time with a statement that said he brings the public "information that will help them on their path to be their best selves."

"We provide multiple points of view, including mine, which is offered without conflict of interest. That doesn't sit well with certain agendas which distort the facts," he added.