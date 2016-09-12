TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Hillary Clinton canceled her trip to California this week after a diagnosis of pneumonia. Donald Trump makes an appearance in Baltimore Monday before heading to North Carolina.

  • Donald Trump said on Fox Monday morning that he would release results from a recent physical
  • A few minutes later on CNBC, Trump took shots at Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, US Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and the FBI, before releasing a new ad
  • Hillary Clinton diagnosed with pneumonia, cancels California trip but will teleconference in to one fundraiser.
  • Clinton felt unwell at a Sept. 11 service. The Secret Service denied a report that it violated protocol when Clinton departed. The campaign says it 'could have done better yesterday'
  • In California, Clinton holds a wide lead
Sept. 12, 2016
6:22 a.m. Sept. 12, 2016, 6:22 a.m. washington

Donald Trump seizes on Hillary Clinton's 'deplorables' remark with new ad

Noah Bierman

Donald Trump seizes on Hillary Clinton's 'deplorables' remark with new ad

That didn't take long. Donald Trump's campaign said Monday  it would begin running a new television ad in Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida highlighting Hillary Clinton's comments from Friday night that referred to half of Trump's supporters as a "basket of deplorables."

The comments, made at a fundraiser, have forced Clinton into a defensive posture. Trump has relished the opportunity to go after Clinton's rhetoric, a rare moment in the campaign that has been dominated by Trump's explosive comments.

The campaign did not say how much it would spend on the ad. But the four states targeted are key to Trump's difficult path to victory. Trump and his campaign have already compared Clinton's comments to Mitt Romney's 2012 remark asserting that 47% of the population would never vote for him because they depend on government handouts. Democrats campaigned relentlessly on the statement, believing it alienated many of the voters Romney was seeking to attract.

The new ad shows footage of Clinton making the comments at a fundraiser in New York.

"The racists, sexists, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, you name it," Clinton says, ticking off a catalog of groups she lists within the Trump coalition.

The ad's faceless narrator says Clinton is really talking about "people like you... you... and you."

"You know what’s deplorable?" the narrator continues. "Hillary Clinton viciously demonizing hard working people like you."

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
66°