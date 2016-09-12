Hillary Clinton canceled her trip to California this week after a diagnosis of pneumonia. Donald Trump makes an appearance in Baltimore Monday before heading to North Carolina.
- Donald Trump said on Fox Monday morning that he would release results from a recent physical
- A few minutes later on CNBC, Trump took shots at Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, US Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and the FBI, before releasing a new ad
- Hillary Clinton diagnosed with pneumonia, cancels California trip but will teleconference in to one fundraiser.
- Clinton felt unwell at a Sept. 11 service. The Secret Service denied a report that it violated protocol when Clinton departed. The campaign says it 'could have done better yesterday'
- In California, Clinton holds a wide lead
Donald Trump seizes on Hillary Clinton's 'deplorables' remark with new ad
Latest updates
Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times