Donald Trump will stop off at High Point University in North Carolina Tuesday before heading to Kenansville, N.C. Hillary Clinton continues to tell voters to "get off the sidelines."

Sept. 20, 2016
11:16 a.m. Sept. 20, 2016, 11:16 a.m.

Donald Trump should apologize to President Obama for 'birther' comments, Lindsey Graham says

Chris Megerian

(Mark Wilson / Getty Images)
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, no stranger to criticizing his party's nominee for president, said Tuesday that Donald Trump should apologize to President Obama for spreading lies about his birthplace.

Trump spent five years questioning whether Obama was born in the United States and was eligible to serve as president, a bogus conspiracy theory he finally dropped last week.

Graham, the South Carolina Republican, told Bloomberg Politics that Trump's concession to reality was "a start."

"I think the whole movement was unseemly," he said. "I had a lot of distaste for it. No factual basis."

Graham also ran for the GOP nomination before dropping out in December near the the bottom of the pack. 

He previously told Boston Herald Radio that Trump's success in the Republican primaries could be tied to his decision to push the "birther" conspiracies.

"There’s about 40% of the Republican primary voter who believes that Obama was born in Kenya and is a Muslim,” Graham said.

