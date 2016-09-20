Skittles tweet was 'speaking the truth,' Donald Trump's campaign says

Donald Trump's campaign is defending a tweet from the Republican candidate's son, who offended many on Monday night by comparing Syrian refugees to poisoned Skittles.

The comparison was rejected by Democrats and even the company that manufactures Skittles.

"Skittles are candy. Refugees are people," said a statement from Wrigley Americas. "We don't feel it’s an appropriate analogy."

Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump, said the candidate's son Donald Jr. "has been a tremendous asset to the campaign" and suggested he was "speaking the truth."

"The American people want a change, and only Donald Trump will do what's needed to protect us," Miller said in a statement.

Trump has repeatedly raised concerns about terrorists infiltrating the country through the refugee process. Experts say would-be refugees already face extensive screening.