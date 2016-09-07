Donald Trump says he would restore hundreds of billions in military cuts, but it's unclear how he'd pay for it

Donald Trump released a plan to restore hundreds of billions of dollars in military cuts if elected president, but did not say how he would pay for it.

Trump has long called the state of the military a "disaster," blaming President Obama for neglect. Trump, who planned to deliver his military plan during a speech at Philadelphia’s Union Club Wednesday morning, is wading into a budget debate that has at times consumed Obama’s second term.

Obama too has repeatedly called upon Congress to end the mandatory federal spending cuts that were imposed as part of a last-resort deficit deal in 2011 that was intended to be so unpalatable to Republicans and Democrats alike that they would never be enacted.

But the so-called sequestration cuts — $1 trillion worth of deep reductions over the decade, hitting almost every aspect of government — took effect in 2013 after lawmakers failed to reach a compromise to avert them.

Republicans in Congress have supported ending the military portion of the cuts, but have failed to strike a permanent deal with Obama because they do not want to also end other cuts in domestic spending, as Obama has demanded.

If Trump wins and keeps a Republican Congress, he could accomplish the goal without restoring other domestic spending cuts. But it would add about $500 billion to the deficit over the next 10 years unless other cuts are made, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a fiscally hawkish think tank.

Trump’s military plan would also put an added priority on cyber defense and missile defense, and would ask generals to submit a plan within his first 30 days to defeat Islamic State militants, something the military has been working on for years.

Though current and former commanders agree that sending thousands of more troops to Iraq may hasten Islamic State’s defeat there, many worry it is not likely to have a long-term effect that is in the U.S. interest.

The Obama administration, which is in close contact with battlefield commanders, hopes if Iraqi forces deliver defeat to the militant group, they will be less reliant upon the U.S. to fight against future insurgents.