Four reasons why the populist rage fueling Trump hasn’t trickled down to other Republicans

Perhaps the biggest question of the 2016 presidential election is whether Donald Trump, his fervent supporters and the views they have espoused will irrevocably alter the GOP, or whether the businessman-turned-reality television star is an anomaly because of his celebrity and wealth.

The answer won’t be known until after the November election. But results in Tuesday night’s GOP primaries and some earlier contests suggest that the former is more likely. Here are some reasons that Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Marco Rubio of Florida won their primaries last night, and Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin notched decisive victories earlier this summer: