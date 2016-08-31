LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 3: Secret lovers, legal maneuvering and a fictional blueprint for 'the perfect crime'
Donald Trump travels to Mexico to meet with President Enrique Peña Nieto ahead of his immigration speech Wednesday.

Aug. 31, 2016
8:42 a.m. Aug. 31, 2016, 8:42 a.m.

Four reasons why the populist rage fueling Trump hasn’t trickled down to other Republicans

Seema Mehta

Marco Rubio wins the Senate primary in Florida. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Perhaps the biggest question of the 2016 presidential election is whether Donald Trump, his fervent supporters and the views they have espoused will irrevocably alter the GOP, or whether the businessman-turned-reality television star is an anomaly because of his celebrity and wealth.

The answer won’t be known until after the November election. But results in Tuesday night’s GOP primaries and some earlier contests suggest that the former is more likely. Here are some reasons that Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Marco Rubio of Florida won their primaries last night, and Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin notched decisive victories earlier this summer:

    Sen. John McCain, seen with wife Cindy, won the primary in Arizona. (Matt York / Associated Press)
    1. Love them or hate them, their constituents know McCain, Rubio, Shelby and Ryan. Some have served for decades; some have national profiles. All are household names in their home states.
    2. Their Republican primary opponents were little-known by comparison. With the exception of Carlos Beruff, a wealthy businessman who spent $8 million of his own money on his failed attempt to take down Rubio, the challengers were swamped by the incumbents’ fundraising.
    3. The political media and talking heads may have paid an outsized level of attention to the insurgents. But they were never going to receive a fraction of the billions of dollars’ worth of free television time that Trump has received.
    4. While Trump benefited from a surge in voting as he sought the GOP nomination, the primaries since have seen abysmal turnout. Low turnout is usually dominated by older, longtime voters, who tend to favor establishment candidates.

